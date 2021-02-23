localish inspire

Eco Artists Make Mother Nature Their Canvas

NEW YORK -- Kapu Collective is the brainchild of two brothers: Street artist Sean "Hula" Yoro and photographer Gabe "Kapu" Yoro. Together, they make breathtaking eco-murals that not only bring awareness to environmental issues, but are eco-friendly too. Whether it's a mural that will help a coral reef grow, or a mural that changes perspective when the tide rises to bring awareness to climate change, they are trying to make a difference through their art.

"We always start with kind of an inspiration, some back end message that we really want to translate into a full artwork or a piece or mural," says Sean, whose paintings adorn cliffsides and underwater grottos alike. Both from Oahu, Hawaii, the two brothers use mother nature's natural canvas to bring their extraordinary projects to life. Watch to see just some of their amazing installations!


GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkenvironmentlocalish inspireartnaturelocalish show (lsh)climate changelocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Celebrity portraits made entirely out of bubble wrap
Neighbors get stranded truck drivers a hot meal
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Man found dead inside northwest Fresno home, police investigate as homicide
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
189 citations issued during patrol to stop street racing in Fresno
Remembering 2 Valley lives lost as U.S. surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths
Some Clovis Unified secondary students return for in-person learning
Show More
Thousands of COVID vaccines for farmworkers headed to Valley
Lawsuit claims St. Agnes mistake cost Fresno attorney three limbs
Security officials cast blame for failures during Capitol insurrection
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
More TOP STORIES News