Printfresh is a Woman-owned company making inclusive, sustainable pajamas!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- Printfresh is a woman-owned company making comfortable, sustainable pajamas!

Even after the pandemic forced her to move her Philadelphia business into her home, founder Amy Voloshin kept designing her whimsical pajamas.

Her mission is to create comfortable, sustainable pajamas for women of all shapes and sizes.

She describes her designs as whimsical with creatures like the unicorn, the queen lotus, and the endangered Lion Tamarin.

