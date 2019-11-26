BREAKING NEWS
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Sponsored Content
UCLA Grads Infuse New Flavors into LA's Food Scene
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
L.A.'s food scene is one of the hottest in the country, with its diverse flavors, foods, and people at its forefront. See how these two UCLA alumni fought against the status quo of the culinary industry with food they grew up with!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ucla
food
localish
Sponsored Content
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates