Dancing UPS Driver Will Make You Smile

By Michael Koenigs & Elie Sokoloff
Lubbock, Texas -- UPS driver Russell Butler demonstrates his dance skills while delivering packages in Lubbock, Texas. After suffering from severe depression, Butler hopes to bring a little light to the neighbors he meets along his route and millions of his viewers on TikTok. A video of him dancing in his UPS uniform to a song by Vanilla Ice garnered over 2.3 million hits.

