Watch as this firefighter sets a burpee world record!

This firefighter is an unofficial Guinness World Record holder, pending paperwork. 5,297 - that's how many burpees Nick Christopoulos said he did on Sunday in an un-air-conditioned gym. "It was as it sounds, awful...yeah," his venture to hold the title started simply enough- for every call at his firehouse, he'd do 100 burpees. "The day I started, I did 1,300 in one day," originally, Christopoulos wanted to set the record at his fire station, but COVID-19 slammed the door on that. Instead, a friend offered up their gym. Christopoulos says that since he started his journey for the title, the record had been broken twice - adding 600 more burpees than previously expected. "It was pretty devastating," he said after learning the news while training, "but it made me train even harder." With no AC after 12 hours of burpees, pending paperwork, the record is his. For now, Nick says he'll take a well-deserved week off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
Man shot and killed after car crash in east central Fresno
Fresno firefighter helps man keep piece of childhood home alive
More TOP STORIES News