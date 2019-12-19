This ultra-accessible amusement park in San Antonio, Texas was inspired by Morgan Hartman.
Morgan's parents, Gordon and Maggie saw their daughter's ability to smile through physical and cognitive challenges. And that's what gave them idea to build this one-of-a-kind theme park called Morgan's Wonderland.
While originally it was just a small project, the park quickly grew into a magical place where children of all differing abilities can come together and have fun in an entirely welcoming and inclusive environment.
Family creates accessible amusement park for daughter with special needs
