Society

Local artist paints new Mexican heritage mural in town of London

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new mural in the small Tulare County town of London that tells the story of the community and what it means to be Mexican-American.

The non-profit Proteus hired local artist AJ Gomez to paint the Mexican heritage mural as part of the London Community Center Beautification and Leadership Project.

The mural features images of farmworkers and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, as well as the children of farmworker families who graduate from college.

Gomez used spray paint to create the mural.

As the son of Mexican immigrants, he says he felt an extra-special connection to this piece of artwork.

"So it was personal to me as far as kind of telling my own personal story, as well as a lot of our stories as far as immigrating here at some point and working hard to better ourselves," Gomez said.

The mural is located at the London Neighborhood Park on Avenue 378.

That park was just finished earlier this year, and features the town's first and only playground.

To learn more about local artist AJ Gomez:

E-mail: art.by.AJ@outlook.com

Instagram: Gomez_aj88
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylondon tulare countymexicanmural arts
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
Central California coronavirus cases
Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem
Skilled nursing facility workers face 'exhausting stress' during COVID-19 crisis
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Newsom: 35.6% of CA's coronavirus cases were reported in the past 14 days
Show More
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Dozens of jobs available as renovation of three historic buildings in Merced continues
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening June 23 with 'modifications'
More TOP STORIES News