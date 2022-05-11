Southern California mom charged with killing 3 of her children on Mother's Day

District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office today filed charges against a woman for allegedly murdering her children over the weekend at their home in #WestHills. Read more: https://t.co/KcsBYIb0Kb @LAPDHQ #LACounty #LADAOffice pic.twitter.com/5ZHP3dkhtF — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) May 11, 2022

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- The mother accused of killing three of her young children inside their home on Mother's Day has been charged with three counts of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Angela Flores, 38, was arrested after her three children were found dead inside the home in West Hills in Los Angeles County on Sunday.According to authorities, the children's mother admitted to killing them with the help of a teenager. The juvenile suspect - who is 16 years old - is believed to be Flores' son."We all grieve for these children. The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community," District Attorney George Gascón said. "My prosecutors are working to hold accountable those responsible for their deaths."The L.A. County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the victims as 8-year-old Nathan Yanez, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 12-year-old Natalie Flores.On Sunday morning, officers responded to the home on the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the L.A. Police Department.Flores was arrested on three counts of murder and is being held on $6 million bail at Van Nuys Jail.She's expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.The 16-year-old, a minor who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on one count of murder and was being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall.Neighbors said it was the teenager who went next door to call for help Sunday around 7:30 a.m.Investigators have not said how the children were killed. The victims suffered signs of trauma, but the investigation is ongoing and authorities on Tuesday were awaiting autopsy results to determine exactly how they died.Neighbors said they called police Saturday night after Flores sat on their front porch for several hours, acting erratically."She started to scream, asking for the Bible. 'Where is my Bible?' Then she said 'You know, you know, I killed my kids.' But they think she was crazy. The police, they think that she was crazy," neighbor Blanca Hernandez said.She said Flores was taken to the hospital, adding that police didn't know where she came from and didn't do a welfare check until the next morning when the 16-year-old called for help.Neighbors say the family had only moved into the home about three months ago but often heard arguments and screaming, including the night before the children were found."I kept hearing 'my family is abusing me' and (I) just kept hearing screaming but I couldn't make out what she was saying," said neighbor Prisila Canales.Neighbors stopped by, dropping flowers and paying their respects Monday, after learning what happened inside the West Hills home.Edilson Hernandez Castro told our sister station ABC7 Eyewitness News that he played with the children when they first moved in, and said he hadn't seen the kids in a while."When I heard of it, I got like worried for the kids, and I got really sad because we kind of got, had like a bonding time together," Castro said."If you see somebody who you suspect is struggling, do something," said West Hills resident Victoria Braund. "Say something to a family member. Say something to them. Just be proactive."