1 killed, multiple hospitalized after crash near Los Banos, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, multiple hospitalized after crash near Los Banos, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and many others have been hospitalized after a crash near Los Banos Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 1 pm on Highway 152 near Cozzi Ave.

Officers say a Honda was rear-ended by a Toyota, leading to the Honda going into the center divider and the Toyota falling into a ditch that had no water.

A man in Toyota was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Officers say seven people were inside the Toyota at the time of the crash. Four of them were hospitalized with injuries.

A woman was driving the Honda and she was also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but officers say it is not DUI-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banosfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Reaction throughout Central California as Russia invades Ukraine
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Newsom dropping 95% of CA's COVID-related executive orders
Valley growers work to protect products during cold temperatures
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Mariposa County school cancels classes Friday due to face mask issue
Show More
Crews investigating fire at downtown Visalia building
Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees
Research project becomes reality, solar-paneled canals to be in Valley
Man accused of vandalizing several cars in Visalia
DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank did not act alone
More TOP STORIES News