LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a driver in Los Banos on Sunday night.The crash happened after 11 pm on Pacheco and Badger Flat Road.Investigators say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.The driver stayed at the location and cooperated with officers.Police have not yet determined what led up to the collision.Officers planned on looking for surveillance videos from nearby businesses that might have captured the incident.