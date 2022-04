EMBED >More News Videos A woman said she purchased a California Lottery Scatchers ticket worth $10 million after a stranger accidentally bumped into her, forcing her to inadvertently push the wrong button on a vending machine.

EMBED >More News Videos A North Carolina college student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000.

SANTA NELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One lucky man is now $5 million richer after buying a winning California lottery scratcher in Merced County.Lottery officials say Enrique Reynoso bought the ticket at the Pennywise Travel Plaza in Santa Nella.He played the $5 million Extreme Cash game and won the top prize.