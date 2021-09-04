viral video

New York officers learn Louisiana pronunciations while helping with Ida recovery

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD officers attempt Louisiana pronunciations during Ida recovery

HAMMOND, Louisiana -- Tangipahoa? Grosse Tete? Say what?

Louisiana's unique culture may include great food and friendly people, but some of the names of communities and families can be a trick to learn for outsiders.

A couple of officers from the New York City Police Department learned that during their time in the Bayou State as they helped residents recover from the wrath of Hurricane Ida.

Hammond, Louisiana Chief of Police Edwin Bergeron gave the pair of visitors a list of community names and asked them to give it their best shot.

The duo managed to get at least one of the communities correct in their attempt that was caught on video and has gone viral on social media.

By Saturday, the video, recorded on Sept. 2, had more than 244,000 views.



Hurricane Ida prompted FEMA to dispatch members of New York's urban search and rescue team to the area, including these two.

Sadly, Hurricane Ida left a wake of destruction back in their home region while they assisted with efforts down south.

While the Louisiana linguistically-challenged helpers came from halfway across the country, the city of Hammond is no stranger to having New Yorkers visit.

Carroll O'Connor, the Emmy winning actor originally from Queens, spent some time in the Tangipahoa Parish town (see the video for how to pronounce that) when he filmed the first season of the 1980s television show "In the Heat of the Night" there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianahurricane idafunny videoviral videonypddisaster reliefdisasterstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
'Let me get the trash can!': Army vet takes on massive alligator
Distraught girl thinks mom's passport proves she's an alien
Thousands raised for Navy vet after broken scooter video
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News