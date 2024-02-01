Lunar New Year celebrations taking place in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to get ready for the Lunar New Year.

Also known as Chinese New Year - February 10 marks the start of the traditional Chinese Calendar. 2024 is the year of the Dragon.

Here's a list of events happening throughout California:

Friday, January 26 - February 18

EVENT: Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession

TIME: 12:45 p.m. + 2:30 p.m. + 5 p.m. + 6:45 p.m.

ADDRESS: Disneyland California Adventure

INFORMATION: Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession It's the Year of the Dragon! Don't miss this bright and bold magical march honoring the family, friendship and the potential for a fortune-filled new year. Catch a captivating procession that travels from Hollywood Land to Paradise Gardens. The show kicks off as the sound of triumphant music fills the air and dozens of beautifully costumed performers populate the street. You won't be able to take your eyes off this dazzling display featuring Mulan, some Disney pals and a spirited group of Chinese entertainers-a dragon puppet, warriors and dancers.

Friday, February 2

EVENT: Lunar New Year Festival + Star Gazing

TIME: 3:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

ADDRESS: Irvine International Academy, 4782 Karen Ann Ln, Irvine, CA 92604

INFORMATION: Join us for a magical Lunar New Year celebration at Irvine International Academy! Embrace the spirit of the festive season with exciting activities, vibrant performances, and delicious treats.

Saturday, February 3 - Sunday, February 4

EVENT: Shen Yun Performance Arts

TIME: 2 p.m. + 7:30 p.m. (SAT) & 2 p.m. (SUN)

ADDRESS: Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St, Fresno, CA 93721

INFORMATION: Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life.

Saturday, February 3

EVENT: Tet Festival

TIME: 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: Centennial Regional Park, Santa Ana, CA

INFORMATION: The inaugural Santa Ana Tt Festival, hosted by our Parks, Recreation & Community Services Agency and the Santa Ana Public Library, will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Centennial Park. Get ready to enjoy a day of cultural celebration featuring spectacular lion and dragon dances and fireworks!

Sunday, February 4

EVENT: Browers Lunar New Year Festival

TIME: 11 a.m.

ADDRESS: Browers Museum, Santa Ana, CA

INFORMATION: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a lively Lunar New Year Festival! Enjoy free art activities, face painting, and exhilarating dance and music performances. Join us in welcoming a year of strength, confidence, and luck!

Saturday, February 10

EVENT: Santana Row Lunar New Year

TIME: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ADDRESS: Santana Row, San Jose, CA

INFORMATION: Santana Row welcomes the Year of the Dragon with Lunar New Year festivities for the whole family.

Saturday, February 10

EVENT: Pomona Lunar New Year

TIME: 11 a.m.

ADDRESS: Shaun Diamond Plaza, Pomona

INFORMATION: Experience the enchantment of the Lunar New Year with the Downtown Pomona Owners Association at our annual festival. This Artwalk we'll bring together traditional festivities, cultural experiences, and community joy, all in one place! Majestic Lion Dance: A mesmerizing performance you can't miss. Cultural Performances & Dances: Immerse yourself in the tradition. Karaoke & Talent Show: Take the stage or support the performers.

Saturday, February 10

EVENT: Illuminature Lunar New Year Celebration

TIME: 9 a.m. + 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728

INFORMATION: Experience Lunar New Year at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a daytime celebration on February 10, 2024 - help us honor the cultural history of Southeast Asia and usher in hope for a luck-filled new year. The event will feature performances from local artists, food vendors, a special art installation featuring bonsai trees from the Shinzen Friendship Garden in Woodward Park, and community resources.

Saturday, February 10

EVENT: San Jose Lunar New Year

TIME: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113

INFORMATION: Save the date for Community Day: Lunar New Year! Welcome the Year of the Dragon with art-making activities, cultural demonstrations, and live performances.

Saturday, February 10

EVENT: Beverly Center Lunar New Year

TIME: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

INFORMATION: Celebrate the year of The Dragon on Lunar New Year's Day at Beverly Center! Immerse yourself under the lanterns and cherry blossom trees in an afternoon filled with live entertainment, festive activities, delicious bites, traditional drinks, and more. All ages are welcome to celebrate.

Sunday, February 11

EVENT: SF Botanical Garden Lunar New Year

TIME: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: San Francisco Botanical Garden, 1199 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

INFORMATION: Join us for a Lunar Celebration on Sunday, February 11 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Participants of all ages can try your hand at traditional calligraphy, origami, and auspicious crafts for all ages! Dance along with festive performances - try your luck at our games of fortune and win a prize. Get into the spirit and welcome the Year of the Dragon alongside the San Francisco Bay Area AAPI community! After the event, come visit the SF Botanical Gardens. Admission to the SF Botanical Garden is free for San Francisco residents, those qualifying for the Museums for All program, Gardens members, and Veterans.

Saturday, February 17 - Sunday, February 18

EVENT: San Diego Lunar New Year

TIME: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

ADDRESS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park

INFORMATION: Celebrate good fortune this Lunar New Year, a holiday recognized throughout many East and Southeast Asian countries. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, and those born during this zodiac year are known for being charismatic, confident, and ambitious. Join us for Lunar New Year and Wild Weekend: Asian Rainforest at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, 2024. Discover fun activities for the whole family-where we hope you'll leave feeling inspired by the conservation work you make possible and filled with good wishes for the future!

Saturday, February 17

EVENT: Santa Monica Place Lunar New Year

TIME: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

ADDRESS: Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Pl, Santa Monica, CA 90401

INFORMATION: Santa Monica Place commemorates the Year of the Dragon with an annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 2 - 5 pm. Celebrations will include lion dancer performances, a Chinese dough artist, craft kits for kids, and more!

Sunday, February 18

EVENT: Alhambra Lunar New Year

TIME: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ADDRESS: One Ferry Marketplace, 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94105

INFORMATION: Visit the Ferry Building for lively performances and a calligraphy demonstration in celebration of the Lunar New Year! Find the Chung Ngai Lion Dancers outside the Marketplace from 11am - 1pm on Sunday, January 28th. Jojo's Calligraphy will be hosting a pop-up demonstrating calligraphy art and giving out free custom new year's mementos. "My art practice is based in the rich and beautiful tradition of Chinese calligraphy. Chinese calligraphy is one of the most traditional art..."

Saturday, February 24

EVENT: SF Lunar New Year

TIME: 5 p.m.

ADDRESS: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

INFORMATION: Check out Lunar New Year: Year Of The Dragon at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on February 17, 2024 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews.

Saturday, February 24

EVENT: Visalia Chinese New Year

TIME: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

ADDRESS: 816 W Oak Ave, Visalia, CA