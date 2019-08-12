Lyft driver arrested for rape and false imprisonment, San Bruno police say

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- San Bruno police say they arrested a Lyft driver after a woman accused him of picking her up at a bar and then taking her all the way back to his house in Tracy and sexually assaulting her.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Tonye Kolokolo. He faces charges of false imprisonment and rape.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

ABC30's sister station, ABC7 News, reached out to Lyft for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with any information, or who might have experienced a similar incident with Kolokolo, was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
