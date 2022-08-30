Fresno's 'Made For Them' used human trafficking survivors' services without pay or support: Audit

Police, the state labor commissioner, and the IRS are investigating Fresno human trafficking charity Made For Them accused of exploiting survivors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An external audit of 'Made For Them' has found that the Fresno nonprofit sensationalized sex trafficking and used the services of survivors without paying them.

The audit by human trafficking research group 'The Avery Center' started at about the same time as investigations by police, the state labor commissioner, and the IRS. All are investigating the charity for alleged financial mismanagement and exploiting survivors.

RELATED: Whistleblower, survivors prompt investigations into Fresno human trafficking charity

The audit report, which was released to Action News on Tuesday, recommended immediate and 'extensive third-party intervention' into the nonprofit's functioning.

"All individuals interviewed noted various experiences where they were asked to share their story, on short notice, without compensation or support before or after the fundraising event, or signed contracts and without consent forms filled out," said the report.

The survivors interviewed said they were asked to model clothes at Made For Them fundraising events, without being paid or asked for written consent.

Last week, Action News spoke to a whistleblower and former employees, who accused Made For Them of re-traumatizing the exploited.

"When you have survivors using their personal, God-given gifts to uplift and support your business without compensating them, that's re-exploitation," said former Made For Them employee Joy Jones.

Executive director Andrea Shabaglian hasn't directly responded to any of the allegations, including after asking Action News to email questions Thursday.

She posted to Facebook that Made For Them was pausing direct services but it will continue a volunteer street outreach program helping families who live along Highway 99.

NOTE: The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.