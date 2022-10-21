Woman and dog killed, 3 men hospitalized after crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Madera County killed a woman and her dog and sent three men to the hospital Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 pm near Highway 41 and Road 208.

Officers say a Mini Cooper was going east on Road 208 while trying to merge onto Highway 41. There was a stop sign but at this time, officers do not know if the driver stopped.

A Toyota Tacoma was going south and did not have time to stop. The Toyota hit the Mini Cooper on the side.

Officers say the woman and dog inside the Mini Cooper died at the scene. A man inside the car was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

Two men inside the Tacoma were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.