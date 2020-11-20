Wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after authorities say she drove into oncoming traffic, causing a chain reaction crash in Madera County.The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight. The 25-year-old driver's Chevy collided head-on with a Nissan on Highway 99 near Avenue 7.The collision caused a major pile-up, blocking several lanes of traffic. Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a big rig.The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene."When there is a wrong-way collision, there is always the possibility of the driver being DUI. In this case, it's a little early, and we'll have to wait for the toxicology reports to come back," said CHP Sgt. Lincoln McKenna.Investigators say no one else was injured in the crash.