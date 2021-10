MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lilly fire has burned 35 acres is and now 100 percent contained.Authorities say a car accident started the blaze near Yosemite Lakes Monday evening.At least half a dozen people were initially ordered to evacuate, with others put on a warning.Those orders have all since been lifted, but a portion of Road 400 between Lilly Mountain Drive and River Road Way remain closed.