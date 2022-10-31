Highway 99 crash involving 3 big rigs causes northbound traffic jam in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three big rigs and an Acura SUV were involved in a crash on Highway 99 near Avenue 20 in Madera County that has caused a traffic jam in the northbound lanes.

One lane remains open as crews work to clear the wreckage.

Cleanup is said to last about three hours.

Details surrounding the crash are under investigation.

Investigators say a white big rig veered onto the right shoulder and side swiped a parked truck, which caused the white big rig to lose control and veer into the center divide.

That big rig caught on fire and Madera County Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze.

CHP says a brown big rig attempted to avoid hitting the white truck but could not. The Acura ended up hitting the brown big rig during the collision.

The brown big rig traveled onto the dirt shoulder on the east side and turned over, coming to rest about 10 feet away from train tracks, CHP says.

The brown big rig started spilling fuel. A cleanup is underway.

The CHP says there are no major injuries reported at this time.

The driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital after reporting pain, CHP says.