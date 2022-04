MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Madera County.It happened after midnight on Highway 41, south of Lucky Lane, near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino.Authorities say the man was in the roadway.He was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with injuries to his head and upper body. His condition has not been released.The driver of the car was not hurt and remained on the scene.