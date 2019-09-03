'Everything was burning:' Madera couple rescues 5 crew members of the California boat fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A chilling distress call as flames engulfed a commercial dive boat off the coast of Santa Cruz island."It was horrific I'd never seen such a thing," said Bob Hansen.Anchored less than 400 yards away, Madera couple Bob and Shirley Hansen, who woke up to the sounds of panicked crew members that had jumped overboard, banging on their hull."There wasn't a part that wasn't burning everything was burning on it," Bob said.Little did they know their boat, the Grape Escape, would prove to be just that for the five known survivors."One of the crew members had a broken leg and was in a considerable amount of pain. and another had a twisted ankle but the captain was okay and two other crew members," he said.34 passengers were on board the Conception that sank 20 yards offshore, according to the Coast Guard."It's kinda overwhelming and it's kinda settling in the horror in your mind as to what went on 34 people trapped underneath and couldn't get out," Hansen said.Hansen says the tragedy hit too close to home, his daughter and son-in-law have gone on the Conception for dive trips."They are very aware of the cramped conditions that were on that boat," he said.In a press conference Monday, sheriffs officials say the Conception was on a three-day trip along the north channel islands.At least eight people were killed and nearly two dozen more are missing."I think we all should be prepared to move into the worst outcome," said Capt. Monica Rochester with U.S. Coast Guard.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.