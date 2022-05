MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol investigators say at least one person is dead following a crash in Madera.It happened on Avenue 17 and Melba Drive around 10 on Saturday night.Investigators say the driver of a GMC truck was making a right turn onto Avenue 17, when it collided with a Hyundai.The passenger in the car wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the collision.The driver of that car ran off but was later found hiding in a vacant lot and arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony hit-and-run.The utility truck driver was treated for minor injuries.