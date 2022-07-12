Major injuries in crashes on Highway 99 in Madera, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that closed down part of Highway 99 in Madera overnight.They happened at about 1:45 Tuesday morning on Highway 99 and Madera Avenue.Officers were responding to the scene of one collision when the second crash occurred.Two vehicles and a big rig were involved.Officers says there were major injuries.Lanes were blocked off for about two hours while officers cleared the scene.The area is now back open to traffic.We're still waiting to learn more about the conditions of those injured in these crashes.