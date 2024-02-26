Here's everything we know about the Madera County crash that killed 8 people

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight people are dead in a horrific Madera County crash that's leaving relatives overwhelmed with grief.

Here's everything we know about the deadly crash, including GoFundMe's for the crash victims:

What happened?

The California Highway Patrol says the head-on crash happened after 6 a.m. Friday, February 23, on Avenue 7, west of Road 22 in Madera.

Officers say a van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

Seven people in the van died, and one person died in the truck.

Officers say the van had farmworkers inside and was headed to Lion Farms to work.

The lone survivor in the van was taken to the hospital with major injuries but is expected to recover.

Officers say most of the people in the van were not wearing seatbelts.

All farmworkers inside the van resided in Kerman.

Who died in the crash?

The Madera County Coroner's Office has identified all eight victims involved in the head-on crash. They are:

24-year-old Juvenal Jacobo Talavera from Michoacán, Mexico

33-year-old Hector Orozco from Jalisco, Mexico

30-year-old Alfredo Morales Sanchez from Guerrero, Mexico

30-year-old Victor Hernandez Cirilo

34-year-old Fidel Filomeno Ojeda

35-year-old Pedro Hernandez Ojeda

57-year-old Roberto Banuelos Flores

78-year-old Robert Jerry Kovar from Auberry, Calif.

Who survived the crash?

Family has identified the sole survivor of the crash as Benito Perez Mundo.

"It's a horrific day," said Ramon Espino, Mundo's father-in-law, in an interview with Univision 21 Friday night.

Mundo is currently at Community Regional Medical Center recovering and being treated for his major injuries.

How the community is supporting

Multiple community leaders have spoken out offering their support and condolences to the victim's families.

Kerman City Mayor Maria Pacheco in a statement to Action News said in part:

"On behalf of our entire community, I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to the families and loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time. This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of safety measures while on the road. I urge everyone to prioritize safety by fastening seat belts and adhering to speed limits. These simple actions can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and saving lives."

FUERZA, a local community group, is looking to reach out and connect with the families.

Luz Cabrera with FUERZA said they're working to provide support for the families, either by helping with paperwork or providing transportation.

"We help as an advocate, a voice for them to kind of reach out," said Cabrera.

The Mexican consulate was also on the scene Friday offering help, and many of the family members say their goal is to get their loved one's bodies back to Mexico.

GoFundMe's have also been created for the victims of the crash.

To support the GoFundMe for Alfredo Morales, click here.

To support the GoFundMe for Hector Orozco, click here.

To support the GoFundMe for Juvenal Jacobo Talavera, click here.