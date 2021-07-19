CHP warns drivers of Highway 99 construction zones following Madera DUI crash

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction on Highway 99 in Madera has been underway for about two years, bringing with it a reoccurring problem, crashes.The California Highway Patrol urges those who drive down the construction zone to be extra cautious and patient as we near the projected completion date."We see it every day. This was at 4:30 in the morning," said Madera CHP Officer Gregorio Rodriguez.On Monday morning, a Dodge Charger was totaled after the man behind the wheel crashed into a center divider of the ongoing construction zone on Highway 99 in Madera County."That location, it is a split, so they do have the center divider," said Rodriguez.Officer Rodriguez said driving between Avenues 12 and 17 is dangerous at any time of day for anyone.The CHP said the man driving the Dodge Charge was intoxicated.Officer Rodriguez said drinking and driving should not happen for this exact reason."Don't do it. It sounds pretty simple. Find a designated driver or use drive share," he said.He says the man sustained minor injuries and was booked into Madera County Jail for driving under the influence.The CHP said crashes like this put other drivers in danger.Another vehicle was hit during the DUI crash Monday morning, but luckily, no one was hurt."Distracted driving is one of the biggest causes of accidents right now whether you are on your cellphone, drinking, and driving. I mean, just being distracted is a big problem," said Larry Johnson with Caltrans District 6.Johnson said the widening project is coming to an end soon and wants to remind all drivers to be mindful and patient."Hopefully, by mid-August, we should be free and clear and should help the residents of Madera and help the people traveling through the South Valley," he said.So, for the time being, this summer, plan extra time for your travel and pack your patience.