MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two homes have been destroyed and two others have been damaged in a fire on Tuesday evening in Madera.The flames broke out near Riverview Drive and Orchard Avenue. It started as a brush fire in a riverbed area and spread into a neighborhood.Authorities have evacuated two city blocks due to the flames and multiple agencies are on scene.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.