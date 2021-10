MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are often called to help residents, but on Tuesday, one officer got to be the hero on a very different kind of mission - rescuing a trapped kitten.According to the police department, the kitten was stuck under a roadway in a drain pipe.When Animal Control Officer Mayorga was called in, he and the public works department worked together to free the scared little animal.The public works employee used a drain snake tool to safely move the kitten from the center of the road to a storm drain where Mayorga could get a hold of it.The police department says the resident who called for help about the kitten asked to take ownership of it.