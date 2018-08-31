MURDER

Madera man arrested after brutally killing 2 family members, stabbing cousin

EMBED </>More Videos

Deijon Walker was arrested after police say he stabbed three members of his own family in Madera.

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deijon Walker was arrested after police say he stabbed three members of his own family in Madera.

They say Walker was under the influence of drugs when he stabbed and killed Betty and Tonya Terrell, and later stabbed his 26-year-old cousin, Jazmine Miller.

"The three victims all live there, the suspect was staying there and I believe they were asking him to leave and asking him to go to a different family member or something," said Madera Police Department Sgt. Shawn Bushey.

Police say Walker stabbed both Betty and Tonya Terrell inside their home along Pear Street.



He then ran outside and chased Miller's car, stabbed her, and drove off.

"The third victim had lacerations to her wrist as well as her chest. She went to CRMC for medical treatment, then the search started for the suspect," said Sgt. Bushey.

Soon after he drove off, officers got a call about a hit and run near the Madera Community College Center.

They found Walker in a field Avenue 9 and Road 36 where he had to be tasered and restrained.

At the scene, a large knife was marked as evidence.

Investigators continued to search the area on Friday.

Even after speaking to the survivor, officers say they are still not sure why Walker stabbed his family members.

"The suspect and victims are close to each other, family members, so for us, it makes us think, what sparked that? What happened?" said Sgt. Bushey.

A neighbor action news spoke with didn't want to speak on camera, but says he knew the entire family, and this isn't something he expected from the suspect.

Walker is booked into the Madera County Jail for two counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmurder
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
More murder
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News