Madera Police are asking for your help to find 12-year-old Miah Mandujano who has gone missing.Police said Mandujano was last seen near Road 28 and Almond Avenue at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, green shorts, and white Vans.If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked that you call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.