Madera Unified's FFA veterinary science team wins 1st place at national convention

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified is celebrating a team of national champions!

Madera's FFA veterinary science team took home first place at a national convention.

The team competed against 22 other groups from across the country last weekend.

We here at ABC30 want to give a big shoutout to Elena Robles, Kassandra Hernandez, Mercedez Gonzalez, Marylin Bautista and their instructor, Kristin Sheehan.
