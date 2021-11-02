Madera Unified's FFA veterinary science team wins 1st place at national convention

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified is celebrating a team of national champions!Madera's FFA veterinary science team took home first place at a national convention.The team competed against 22 other groups from across the country last weekend.We here at ABC30 want to give a big shoutout to Elena Robles, Kassandra Hernandez, Mercedez Gonzalez, Marylin Bautista and their instructor, Kristin Sheehan.