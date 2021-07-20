Madera Unified's school year to begin August 9 without distance learning

Parents are also given the option to enroll their child in the district's independent study program, which will be offered for all grade levels, T-K to 12th grade.
RELATED: American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2
Distance learning will no longer be an option for students.
Madera Unified officials said the district would continue to follow the California Department of Public Health's guidelines and protocols, requiring teachers and students to wear face coverings while indoors.
RELATED: California backpedals after saying schools should bar maskless students from campus
The first day of classes begins Monday, August 9.