Fresno company, non-profit create 'magic' wheelchair for 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy

A Fresno girl's dream of living like Princess Jasmine is now a reality.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno-based company teamed up with a non-profit to turn a local girl's dream of being Princess Jasmine into a reality.

On Tuesday, Action News introduced you to 7-year-old Caroline, who has cerebral palsy. Caroline loves the movie Aladdin, so Monster City Studios and Magic Wheelchair created a magic carpet fit for a princess.

The magic wheelchair reveal happened on Friday with Caroline's family and friends.

"(we are) excited, really amazed," said Caroline's mom, Emily Valero, after seeing the wheelchair.

Caroline will be able to see a whole new world with Aladdin, Abu and Genie this Halloween, thanks to the two groups.

"They do things for a lot of kids with a bunch of abilities," said Valero. "It's just a blessing to a lot of the kids."

Valero said Monster City and Magic Wheelchair put so much hard work into Caroline's magic wheelchair, and she's grateful.

However, if you ask the founder of Monster City Studios, he said they're the ones grateful for the opportunity.

"I love, I love the fact that they're getting to be the center of attention for a good reason," said James A. Powell. "That's what I love about this."

Monster City has worked with Magic Wheelchair for the last five years, building 13 wheelchairs for kids across the country.

Friday's reveal was extra special.

"To be able to do one for a kiddo, like Caroline, here in Fresno is...there's no words for it. It's amazing," Powell said.

Monster City Studios and Magic Wheelchair hope it won't be the last, as there are more than 500 kids waiting for their own.

Now, Caroline's dream of living like Princess Jasmine is a reality.
