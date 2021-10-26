FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local company that typically creates projects for the likes of Disney and Netflix is at it again. Only this time, they're teaming up with a non-profit to bring magic to life for a second-grader from Fresno.
Seven-year-old Caroline was born with Cerebral Palsy and much like her favorite Disney princesses has overcome a number of obstacles.
Now, Monster City Studios is working with Magic Wheelchair so she can trick-or-treat while taking her very own magic carpet ride.
James A. Powell with Monster City Studios says, "There's going to be some really cool characters involved. We don't want to show you exactly what yet, but it's going to be really neat and I think she's going to be really, really happy."
Some of the pieces are 3D printed while others are made of styrofoam. Much like their movie theme designs, the pieces are hand-painted with attention to detail in mind.
"Everybody here just gets into it. It's all donated. Most of the people here, they'll come in after work and work on it. They just love it. It's so amazing," said Powell.
Monster City has worked with Magic Wheelchair for the last five years, creating 13 wheelchairs for kids across the country. This year, made even more special as Caroline is from Fresno.
The non-profit relies solely on donations, to make sure there are no costs for the recipient family.
Powell says, "Not only can we use monetary donations, which is always the case with non-profits, just help."
The grand reveal is this Friday, and Caroline will get to trick-or-treat with it this Halloween.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.
To check out Monter City Studios, visit their Facebook page.
Company teaming up with non-profit to make magical wheelchair for Fresno girl
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News