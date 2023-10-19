M.K. Gandhi Center opens at Fresno State

A new space dedicated to the powerful history of Mahatma Gandhi is now open at the Fresno State Library.

There is also a virtual space dedicated to Gandhi that students can access anytime.

The grand opening celebration happened this afternoon, followed by a lecture featuring entrepreneur and author Mallika Chopra, whose work is inspired by Gandhi.

"Sarvodaya means uplift of all, and inner peace and uplift of all is the goal of our university. Equity. Diversity. Taking care of all," explained Dr. Veena Howard, the director of the M.K. Gandhi Center.

On the third floor of the Fresno State Library, you'll now find the M.K. Gandhi Center: Inner Peace and Sarvodaya.

A space rich in history and inspiration.

"For me, Gandhi is more than just a man. He is an idea, an idea that inspired Dr. King, the idea that inspired Cesar Chavez," said Howard.

Howard, a Gandhi scholar, professor, and author, has worked for two years to make this space a reality.

It was made possible thanks to part of a $1.5 million pledge from the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation

Howard says there was deep thought behind every detail, including the graphic on the entrance door, which aligns with Gandhi's message.

"In the center is a flame that looks like a flower. It's the center of our heart. Center of inner peace. If I do not have inner peace, I will not be able to give it to you," Howard said.

You will also notice a donated set of 100 collected works of Gandhi and books on different peace activists and leaders.

Howard hopes students will indulge in the knowledge and stories.

"Students can come, read, and think, it's a space for intellectual growth. It's a space for not just worshipping Gandhi's idea but analyzing his ideas and critically thinking of them."

Faith Van Hoven is one of the students who helped bring the center to life and is excited to spend more within these walls.

"I hope students and everyone around takes advantage of the amazing opportunities that we have because of our amazing faculty," Van Hoven said.

