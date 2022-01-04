voting

Mail-in ballots here to stay in California

All voters will receive ballots in mail
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mail-in ballots are now a permanent option for all voters in California.

The new policy went into effect on January First.

All voters in statewide and local elections will receive ballots in the mail.

The mailed ballots became a widespread option for elections during the pandemic, allowing voters to avoid long lines and crowds.

Those who wish to vote in person will still be able to do so.
