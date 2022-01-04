FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mail-in ballots are now a permanent option for all voters in California.
The new policy went into effect on January First.
All voters in statewide and local elections will receive ballots in the mail.
The mailed ballots became a widespread option for elections during the pandemic, allowing voters to avoid long lines and crowds.
Those who wish to vote in person will still be able to do so.
Mail-in ballots here to stay in California
All voters will receive ballots in mail
VOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News