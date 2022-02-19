Woman using food truck to share Hmong culture with Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the last two years, Malee's Kitchen has been sharing Hmong culture with Fresno.Malee Vang opened the food truck in the middle of the pandemic in 2020.She used to cook for her friends and they gave her the idea of sharing her skills with a larger population."I love cooking," she said. "I love cooking so much and all my friends inspire me. They love my food."Malee came to the US at the age of seven and was raised by a single mother. Her father passed away when she was 15 days old.Malee describes her home country, Thailand, as a place rich in street food culture and says her food truck takes her back."It feels like you are home in your country too," she said.She offers customers over a dozen options, but one of the most popular dishes is the papaya salad.Malee's son helps in the kitchen and seems to have inherited his mother's talent."A lot of people say I make it pretty good too so it actually makes me pretty happy," he said.Malee says opening during the pandemic was not easy. But through hard work, her business is still up and running.Her daughter in law, Nancy Jong, says she's proud and appreciative of all the family has achieved."It is amazing because they really are the backbone of not just theirs, but our success also," he said.The food truck is truly a family affair. Next door is a food stand her relatives run and next to that is a building where Malee hopes to open a restaurant."We will see how this is going to go first," he said. "If this goes pretty good, then I will open one soon."Malee and Nancy tell Action News they hope to keep the food truck open for many generations.