Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York

By Eyewitness News
MORRISANIA, Bronx -- A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 robbery has died, police said Saturday.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the New York hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early on Christmas Eve, the New York Police Department said.

Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing the attackers.

The attack happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Fresnada and another man, 29, were walking early Tuesday when several muggers approached them and demanded their property.

When the two refused, they were punched and kicked.

The attackers took a dollar from them and fled.

Surveillance video released by police show a man grabbing another man's shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Clips also show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It's unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.

No contact information for Fresnada's family could immediately be found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisaniabronxnew york cityrobberybeating
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 die after small plane crashes in Louisiana; Victims identified
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
North Valley family remembers father who died during Grapevine closure
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Show More
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone
NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
New flight options coming to Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Father and son both healthy after heart defects at birth
More TOP STORIES News