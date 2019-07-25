Man accidentally crashes vehicle into AAA building in Clovis

#TrafficAlert at Herndon/Clovis in the AAA Insurance parking lot (Sprouts parking lot). A driver ran over a handicapped sign and collided with the building. Thankfully no one was seriously injured (there are minor injuries). Alcohol/Drugs not believed to be a factor at this time. pic.twitter.com/VNwAT0dysw — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) July 25, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police say an elderly man crashed his vehicle into AAA building Thursday afternoon.It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Herndon and Clovis avenues.Officials say the man was either driving in or out of a handicapped parking space when he stepped on the gas pedal.Officers said there were minor injuries.