Man accused of exposing himself to three people

A man is under arrest after Fresno Police say he exposed himself three different times to three different people in the last week.Investigators say 41-year-old Robert Chavez made the sexual gestures at the "A U-Neek Boo-Teek" store on Tuesday and Friday of last week.On Tuesday, police say Chavez once again showed himself to an employee at the "Fresno Family Counseling Center."Police arrested him when they saw him walking near West and Indianapolis in Northwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.