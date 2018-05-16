CRIME

Man accused of exposing himself to three people

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is under arrest after Fresno Police say he exposed himself three different times to three different people in the last week. (KFSN)

By Alysia Wiebe
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is under arrest after Fresno Police say he exposed himself three different times to three different people in the last week.

Investigators say 41-year-old Robert Chavez made the sexual gestures at the "A U-Neek Boo-Teek" store on Tuesday and Friday of last week.

On Tuesday, police say Chavez once again showed himself to an employee at the "Fresno Family Counseling Center."

Police arrested him when they saw him walking near West and Indianapolis in Northwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flasherfresno police departmentfresnoindecent exposureFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News