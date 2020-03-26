UPDATE: Man admits to spreading sulfur at Merced agency, sparking hazmat fears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a man after a powder he spread at the Merced County Human Services Agency sparked fears of a possible hazmat situation.After emergency crews rushed to the scene, the yellowish powder turned out to be sulfur, which is non-hazardous.Robert Moore has been arrested and booked on two counts of criminal threats.Police say Moore was identified through surveillance footage and that he confessed to placing the powder, although he did not explain why he did so.Emergency crews are responding to a possible hazmat situation at the Merced County Human Services Agency on Wardrobe Avenue.Merced Police said earlier in the day that the same powdery substance was found in an exterior mail drop box and spread around the grounds, at another HSA facility on Main Street.