hazmat

UPDATE: Man admits to spreading sulfur at Merced agency, sparking hazmat fears

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a man after a powder he spread at the Merced County Human Services Agency sparked fears of a possible hazmat situation.

After emergency crews rushed to the scene, the yellowish powder turned out to be sulfur, which is non-hazardous.

Robert Moore has been arrested and booked on two counts of criminal threats.

Police say Moore was identified through surveillance footage and that he confessed to placing the powder, although he did not explain why he did so.

Emergency crews are responding to a possible hazmat situation at the Merced County Human Services Agency on Wardrobe Avenue.

Merced Police said earlier in the day that the same powdery substance was found in an exterior mail drop box and spread around the grounds, at another HSA facility on Main Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countymerced countyhazmat
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAZMAT
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto highway
Large-scale Mercury spill at Texas shopping center, 1 in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
Suspect arrested after trying to stab man with pruning shears
Woman found dead in Madera home, man found in home arrested
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Grand Princess cruise ship: 2 passengers in quarantine die at CA base
Show More
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
U.S. passes China as country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News