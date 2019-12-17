armed robbery

Man armed with knife robs west central Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Johnny Quik in west central Fresno.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the store on Clinton and Blythe.

Officers say the suspect came into the store with a knife and demanded the clerk give him money from the register.

After taking an unknown amount of cash, the suspect ran away. The clerk was not hurt.
