Man armed with knife robs west central Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Johnny Quik in west central Fresno.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the store on Clinton and Blythe.
Officers say the suspect came into the store with a knife and demanded the clerk give him money from the register.
After taking an unknown amount of cash, the suspect ran away. The clerk was not hurt.
