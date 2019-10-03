crime

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno County

Officers say 20-year-old Luis Armando Guizar Esparza was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation identified him as the suspect in the case.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to several women in Reedley, Sanger and Fresno County.

On Sept. 21, Reedley Police say they received a report that Esparza approached a woman and asked her for directions in the Reedley Shopping Center parking lot. The victim told police that when she walked up to the car she realized Esparza was exposing his private parts.



Later that day, a second woman came forward and reported a similar incident had occurred at the Save Mart.

Then on Sept. 30, investigators were on the NextDoor app and saw a post from a third woman saying she too had been approached by Esparza in the Reedley Shopping Center parking lot a few days prior. Officers used the same app to identify a fourth victim.

This prompted Reedley Police to reach out to surrounding agencies and found the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Sanger Police Department had similar incidents in their jurisdictions.

Police say all of the women gave the same description of the suspect, his vehicle, and his actions.

After authorities were able to identify Esparza as the suspect they started conducting surveillance on him.

On Oct. 2, they observed Esparza enter the Reedley Shopping Center parking and before he could approach another woman, officers arrested him.

Esparza was booked into the Fresno County jail for three counts of stalking, two counts of indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing if anyone has any information regarding this case contact Detective Cesar Cardenas or Sergeant Bryan Pelayo with the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.
