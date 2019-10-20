Man beats peeping Tom to death after catching him outside girlfriend's window

By JON HAWORTH
A Florida man has been arrested after catching a peeping Tom outside of his window and beating him to death.

Victor Vickery of Delray, Florida, faces a manslaughter charge in the death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar in the incident that occurred in July of last year, according to ABC's Miami affiliate WPLG.

Vickery was getting intimate with his girlfriend in a bedroom in her Fort Lauderdale home, according to the arrest report obtained by WPLG, when they heard a scratching noise coming from outside the window.

Vickery went outside to go and inspect the source of the noise and allegedly found Akar standing partly naked by the window.

A fight then broke out between Vickery and Akar while Vickery's girlfriend called the police.

Akar, who allegedly had a previous criminal record for prowling, was taken to the hospital after the altercation but died in the hospital from his injuries less than two hours later.

Vickery told police that he has had to call the authorities to report a peeping Tom on the premises before.

Vickery was arrested and charged with Akar's death on Thursday and is now being held behind bars on a $100,000 bond while he awaits trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
peeping tomman killed
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen
1 shot in gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno parking lot
Man arrested for his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
Man arrested for attempted robbery outside Visalia Walmart
Show More
Mom creates elaborate Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
Surveillance video shows car of interest in young father's killing
Man shot while escaping carjacking suspects in northwest Fresno
Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News