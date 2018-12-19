ARREST

Man behind reign of terror in South Valley deported twice, arrested two days before crime spree: ICE

Suspect connected to multiple crimes in the South Valley had prior criminal record, authorities say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two days before Gustavo Garcia's reign of terror in the South Valley, he was arrested by Tulare County Sheriff's deputies for being under the influence of a controlled substance but was later released, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE says Garcia had previously been deported in 2004 and 2014 and served 27 months in federal prison for re-entering the country prior to his second removal.

According to officials, after Garcia was arrested on Friday, ICE issued a detainer however it was not honored and Garcia was released later that day without ICE knowing.

ICE says this is an unfortunate and tragic example of how public safety is impacted by laws or policies limiting local law enforcement agencies' ability to cooperate with ICE.

RELATED: Suspect connected to multiple crimes in the South Valley had a prior criminal record, authorities say
