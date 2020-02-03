Fresno man dies after Super Bowl argument ends in shooting, suspect identified

The Fresno Police Department identified the suspect who shot the 24-year-old victim as 34-year-old Daniel Gonzales.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed in southwest Fresno over a Super Bowl argument as 24-year-old Frank Rojas."There was a disturbance in the front yard of that house, at the corner house, regarding the Super Bowl," says Fresno Poice Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.That disturbance took place at a home at the corner of Tuolumne and B Street.According to the police, Rojas was visiting friends and family. They were having a barbecue when officials say 34-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, a documented gang member, approached them."Preliminary info is that they were rooting for different teams," Chamalbide said.Things quickly escalated when Gonzalez thought Rojas and his friends were associated with an opposing gang because of the San Francisco 49er's flag hanging from the house.Police say Gonzalez pulled a weapon out of his backpack and fired at the Rojas."It wasn't a gun, but it was like a makeshift gun, so we are trying to determine what exactly it was," Chamalbide said.Rojas was struck and according to investigators, Gonzalez tossed the weapon nearby and took off.He was later arrested just a few blocks away from the scene. He's been booked into the Fresno County jail on murder charges.