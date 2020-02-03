Fresno man dies after Super Bowl argument ends in shooting, suspect identified

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed in southwest Fresno over a Super Bowl argument as 24-year-old Frank Rojas.

"There was a disturbance in the front yard of that house, at the corner house, regarding the Super Bowl," says Fresno Poice Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

That disturbance took place at a home at the corner of Tuolumne and B Street.

According to the police, Rojas was visiting friends and family. They were having a barbecue when officials say 34-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, a documented gang member, approached them.

The Fresno Police Department identified the suspect who shot the 24-year-old victim as 34-year-old Daniel Gonzales.



"Preliminary info is that they were rooting for different teams," Chamalbide said.

Things quickly escalated when Gonzalez thought Rojas and his friends were associated with an opposing gang because of the San Francisco 49er's flag hanging from the house.

Police say Gonzalez pulled a weapon out of his backpack and fired at the Rojas.

"It wasn't a gun, but it was like a makeshift gun, so we are trying to determine what exactly it was," Chamalbide said.

Rojas was struck and according to investigators, Gonzalez tossed the weapon nearby and took off.

He was later arrested just a few blocks away from the scene. He's been booked into the Fresno County jail on murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Trump impeachment vote likely Wednesday as Senate rejects witnesses
DUI driver slams into police cruiser in downtown Fresno
Kobe Bryant's family to get Staples Center memorial items
Mike Bloomberg makes Fresno campaign stop
Stabbing victim found in backyard of downtown Fresno home
Show More
Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges
Woman stole 7 bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid store, police say
Merced police searching for missing elderly woman
Man shot in southeast Fresno after allegedly trying to record altercation
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News