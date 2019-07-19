Man drowns while looking for clams in canal near Kettleman City

The Kings County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned while looking for clams in a canal near Kettleman City.

Deputies say Celso Ortega, 28, of Laton, was clam hunting with his friends on Wednesday night when he slipped under the water and disappeared.

Ortega's friends say they were trying to grab him but after losing their grip they lost sight of him.


The Kings County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Unit was dispatched to the scene to find Ortega. After a few hours of searching, divers were able to recover Ortega's body.

Deputies say because of the length of time Ortega was submerged it is believed that he was the victim of an accidental drowning.
