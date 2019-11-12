hit and run

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Merced County

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Merced County.

Officials say the driver a white pickup truck was hauling a trailer and pulled over to the shoulder off southbound Interstate 5 just north of Highway 165 for a flat tire at around 8:30 pm. A second vehicle veered off to the shoulder, hitting the man as he changed his tire.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene. At this time, CHP officers do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

The victim who is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyhit and runmerced countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Preliminary hearing for FAX bus driver accused of hit-and-run crash continues
Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay
Man left for dead in street as dozens drive by in SoCal hit-and-run
Motorcyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor Valley veterans
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Tulare father doesn't think son should be charged in football brawl
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Show More
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
Windham Senior Living honors veterans who served with pinning ceremony
More TOP STORIES News