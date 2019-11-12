Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Merced County.Officials say the driver a white pickup truck was hauling a trailer and pulled over to the shoulder off southbound Interstate 5 just north of Highway 165 for a flat tire at around 8:30 pm. A second vehicle veered off to the shoulder, hitting the man as he changed his tire.The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene. At this time, CHP officers do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.The victim who is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.