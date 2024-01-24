Man found bleeding behind downtown Visalia business, dies at hospital

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died from his injuries after he was found bleeding behind a downtown Visalia business.

Officers responded to Brewbakers Brewing Company on East Main Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who had possibly jumped from the top of the building.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was covered in blood behind the building.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No additional information was provided by the Visalia Police Department.

