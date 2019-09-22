Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was struck by an Amtrak train in Merced, according to police.Merced police officers responded to the train tracks near Bear Creek Drive at around 11 a.m.Officials say the train was traveling west toward the Merced station when it hit the man on the tracks. The victim is in his thirties or forties, but his name has not been released.No one on the train was injured in the collision. Merced Police are investigating why the man was on the tracks.