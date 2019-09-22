Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was struck by an Amtrak train in Merced, according to police.

Merced police officers responded to the train tracks near Bear Creek Drive at around 11 a.m.

Officials say the train was traveling west toward the Merced station when it hit the man on the tracks. The victim is in his thirties or forties, but his name has not been released.

No one on the train was injured in the collision. Merced Police are investigating why the man was on the tracks.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedtrain accidentpedestrian struckmercedamtraktrain crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 wanted, 2 arrested for AutoZone armed robbery in Tulare County
Drunk driver arrested after fiery chain reaction collision in Clovis
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' aim for records at Emmy Awards
Coalinga man stabbed in alley, police searching for suspect
NJ troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Show More
Fresno State beats Sacramento State, 34-20
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
World leaders meet on Houston stage
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
NAS Lemoore recommends early arrival after Blue Angels Air Show traffic issues
More TOP STORIES News