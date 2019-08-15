Man in critical condition after being stabbed at a central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on 8th Street near Floradora.
Police say a group of men and the victim got into an argument that soon led to a fight.
One of the men in the group pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper body.
He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and last reported in critical condition.
"We have been searching the area for a possible weapon, it has not been located and we're told the involved suspect and subjects with him fled the area," said Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time, but the victim is said to be in his late teens to early 20's.
No word if the stabbing was gang-related.
