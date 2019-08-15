Man in critical condition after being stabbed at a central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man at an apartment complex in central Fresno.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on 8th Street near Floradora.Police say a group of men and the victim got into an argument that soon led to a fight.One of the men in the group pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper body.He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and last reported in critical condition."We have been searching the area for a possible weapon, it has not been located and we're told the involved suspect and subjects with him fled the area," said Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time, but the victim is said to be in his late teens to early 20's.No word if the stabbing was gang-related.